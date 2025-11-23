Lee administration officially launches martial-law probe task force targeting govt. officials

The main opposition People Power Party has launched a full-scale political campaign targeting the Lee Jae Myung administration, holding a series of outdoor rallies across the country starting over the weekend, as the first anniversary approaches of the short-lived martial law declaration late in the evening of Dec. 3, 2024.

What the opposition presents as a nationwide tour to hear local concerns is, in practice, a coordinated mobilization aimed at amplifying criticism of the president and reversing the party’s sagging popularity.

The People Power Party's campaign is deemed largely as a preemptive move to shape public opinion, as the ruling Democratic Party of Korea is expected to intensify its own offensive to highlight the illegality of ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol’s move to instate martial law.

The tour, branded by the People Power Party as the “National Rally for Restoring Livelihoods and Defending the Rule of Law,” began Saturday and will run through Dec. 2, skipping the traditional liberal stronghold of the North and South Jeolla provinces.

During the campaign stops, the People Power Party has focused on fallout from the prosecution’s November decision to abandon its appeal in the Daejang-dong land scandal case involving Lee.

The People Power Party held another rally in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Sunday afternoon, the second day of its campaign, with party leadership, including chief Rep. Jang Dong-hyeok, in attendance.

The campaign kicked off under the slogan “A Red Card Against the Lee Jae Myung Administration for Failing the People’s Livelihoods” in Busan and Ulsan, both in the traditional conservative stronghold of the southeast.

“The Lee Jae Myung administration has not only abandoned the appeal; it is a regime of total abandonment. It has abandoned the Republic of Korea, abandoned the people, abandoned freedom, abandoned the rule of law and abandoned the future of young people,” Jang said at an outdoor rally in Busan, referring to South Korea by its official name.

“The abandonment of the appeal, which put 780 billion won ($530 million) into the pockets of the Daejang-dong clique, is not an abandonment of the appeal — it is an abandonment of the people.”

At the heart of the controversy is that by choosing not to appeal a court ruling in the Daejang-dong case, prosecutors have made it impossible to recover the roughly 780 billion won in illicit gains initially targeted for forfeiture, settling instead for the comparatively meager 47.3 billion won recognized by the lower court.

Democratic Party leader Rep. Jung Chung-rae immediately denounced the main opposition party’s rally as evidence of the People Power Party’s continued collusion with Yoon.

“Since the People Power Party said it was launching an off-Assembly political campaign ahead of the first anniversary of the Dec. 3 martial law insurrection, I thought they were preparing to condemn Yoon Suk Yeol, the ringleader who destroyed the Constitution,” Jung wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday. “But instead of deciding to part ways with Yoon, they seem increasingly determined to part ways with the people."

The People Power Party’s nationwide campaign was notably launched just as the Lee administration officially rolled out its Task Force on Constitutional Compliance and Government Innovation on Friday. The task force is charged with investigating whether public officials across the government took part in the martial law scheme.

The rival parties also clashed over the launch of the pangovernmental task force just prior to the first anniversary.

The People Power Party’s chief spokesperson Choi Bo-yoon on Sunday dismissed the launch of the task force as “political retribution.”

“The moment public officials, armed with armbands of authority, start recklessly branding their colleagues with a scarlet letter, the very core of government operations will collapse,” she said.

Baek Seung-ah, spokesperson for the Democratic Party’s floor leadership, said the investigation spearheaded by the task force is “not retribution; it is a procedure for defending the Constitution and restoring democracy.”

“This task force is the minimum procedure to determine the responsibility of public officials who either sided with the insurrection or abused their positions,” Baek said Saturday.