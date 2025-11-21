The special counsel investigating former first lady Kim Keon Hee receiving a luxury handbag conducted raids Thursday on the Korean headquarters of French brand Roger Vivier and a major Seoul department store, where the item was sold.

The raids come after investigators discovered the handbag, along with a handwritten thank-you note, during a search of Kim’s residence on Nov. 6.

The note appeared to have been written by the wife of Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon of the ruling People Power Party, dated March 17, 2023, just nine days after Kim was elected party chair.

According to the special counsel, the handbag is valued at around 1.8 million won ($1,220), exceeding the 1 million won threshold under the Improper Solicitation and Graft Act.

Prosecutors are examining whether the gift was linked to alleged political influence during the 2023 People Power Party leadership race, when then-President Yoon Suk Yeol was widely seen as favoring Kim Gi-hyeon.

At the time, rival contenders including lawmakers Na Kyung-won and Yoo Seong-min dropped out under pressure, creating what critics described as a “pro-Yoon” environment that benefited Kim.

Investigators suspect that the gift may have been intended to curry favor with the president and his wife shortly after the election.

The special counsel plans to summon Kim Gi-hyeon’s wife for questioning in the coming days to determine the motive behind the gift and the circumstances under which it was delivered.

Rep. Kim has denied any impropriety, saying his wife gave the clutch bag “as a courtesy” after he became party leader and that there was “no reason for any solicitation or personal interest.”

The ex-first lady's representatives acknowledged her receiving a high-priced clutch from Kim’s wife, insisting it was merely “a social and ceremonial gift, with no request attached.”