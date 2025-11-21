With story by Korean writer and artwork by French artist, 'Secret d'une Etoile' marks first Korea-France collaboration of its kind

Naver Webtoon is teaming up with the Paris Opera, France’s premier opera and ballet company, to launch an original webtoon centered on ballet titled “Secret d'une Etoile.” The series’ English title is “Secret of a Ballerina.”

The webtoon will debut first in French on Nov. 28, with a Korean release slated for next year on the Naver Webtoon platform.

This marks the first Korea-France coproduction of its kind, with Korean webtoon artist Honey B handling the story and French artist StillUnderworld providing the artwork.

Spanning 30 episodes, the series follows a Korean dancer in the Paris Opera who, while preparing for an audition, accidentally touches a magical tiara and finds herself inhabiting the body of a prima ballerina at the Paris Opera in the 1950s.

“Collaborating with a world-renowned ballet company was a rare opportunity and a very special project for me as a creator," Honey B said in a statement Friday, noting that Naver Webtoon’s cooperation helped facilitate the creative process.

Kim Yongsoo, chief strategy officer of Webtoon Entertainment, added, “This partnership is a meaningful endeavor demonstrating how the webtoon storytelling format can intersect with performing arts to create new synergies. We are thrilled to introduce the Paris Opera’s long-standing traditions and artistic legacy to global readers beyond France through Naver Webtoon’s international platform.”

With a history spanning more than 350 years, the Paris Opera presents over 400 performances each season, encompassing ballet, opera and concerts. It operates two renowned main theaters in Paris, including the Palais Garnier and the Opera Bastille.