Renault Korea said Friday that it has released the fourth over-the-air software update for its Grand Koleos SUV, reflecting the auto industry’s accelerating shift toward postpurchase digital upgrades as a new benchmark of vehicle competitiveness.

The latest update allows current Grand Koleos owners to access several features introduced in the 2026 model-year version without visiting a service center. It marks one of the most extensive OTA update cycles applied so far to an internal combustion engine SUV in the Korean market.

The fourth update includes a redesigned user interface for the vehicle’s openR panoramic display, a newly added climate-control widget and other entertainment services. A new gallery application is also scheduled for deployment later this year.

Industry analysts note that such iterative updates, once primarily associated with electric vehicle makers, are increasingly becoming standard across the broader automotive sector.

“The ability to deliver meaningful upgrades after purchase is emerging as an important differentiator, especially as consumers expect smartphonelike improvement cycles,” one industry observer said.

The latest OTA package also introduces upgrades in the vehicle’s driver-assistance systems. Enhancements include automatic activation of hazard lights during full auto-parking maneuvers and improved lane-keeping performance. These additions signal a continuing expansion of OTA beyond infotainment and to include safety and driving quality — areas that have typically been addressed through in-person maintenance or annual model refreshes.

According to Renault Korea, the Grand Koleos’ openR-based electronic architecture enables remote updates for 43 control units, representing about 80 percent of the vehicle’s electronic systems. This allows OTA updates to affect a wide range of functions, from climate control and lighting to autonomous-driving assistance, broadening the scope of improvements that can be deployed over time.

The expanding use of OTA updates has broad implications for consumers.

Vehicles typically begin losing value immediately after delivery, but software-enabled models may see their functional performance increase over time. Analysts say this shift could influence long-term ownership satisfaction and reshape how consumers evaluate the total value of a vehicle.

"Today's automobiles are not just mechanical products, but software-oriented platforms," a Renault Korea official said. "OTA is now a key criterion for determining vehicle value, and the Grand Koleos will secure competitiveness as an SUV that continues to evolve even after its release."