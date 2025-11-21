South Korea’s top human rights official called on the government on Thursday to actively support the transfer of two North Korean prisoners of war held in Ukraine, stressing that they must not be forcibly repatriated to the North.

Ahn Chang-ho, chair of the National Human Rights Commission of Korea, said in a statement that the government must pursue “swift and proactive diplomatic efforts” to ensure the soldiers’ safe arrival in South Korea.

Ahn also urged the South Korean government to request close monitoring from the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross to ensure that the North Korean POWs are treated in accordance with international law.

According to reports, the two North Korean soldiers captured during Russia’s war in Ukraine are seeking asylum in South Korea, fearing punishment if returned to their home country.

“This is not merely a diplomatic or security issue,” Ahn said. “It is a grave human rights matter that directly concerns the lives and safety of individuals.”

He emphasized that under the Geneva Conventions, prisoners of war cannot be repatriated against their will and international law prohibits forced returns.