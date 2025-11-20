Transforming Business, Empowering Growth DigiTech ASEAN Thailand x AI Connect 2025 Accelerates Digital Adoption for Enterprises & SMEs

BANGKOK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DigiTech ASEAN Thailand and AI Connect 2025, the most comprehensive technology and digital exhibition and conference in ASEAN, officially opened at Hall 7–8, IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center, Bangkok, Thailand under the theme "Digital Solutions for Business." The event brings together over 350 leading global tech brands showcasing advanced digital technologies and AI-powered solutions designed to support businesses of all sizes in accelerating digital adoption, enhancing competitiveness, and driving sustainable economic growth across the region.

The event is jointly supported by the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa), and the National Innovation Agency (NIA), together with key industry associations and international partners.

Mr. Paul Kanjanapas, Chief Executive Officer of IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd., welcomed honored guests and media, stating: "DigiTech ASEAN Thailand and AI Connect continues to serve as a vital bridge connecting Thai entrepreneurs and ASEAN businesses with the global digital ecosystem. This event plays a key role in helping business owners — from large enterprises to SMEs adopt the right technologies to increase efficiency, scale sustainably, and unlock new growth opportunities in the digital era.

At IMPACT, we are not only hosting this digital movement — we are leading it. With an investment of over THB 100 million, we are transforming Muang Thong Thani into a smart city, including the installation of more than 200 AI-powered intelligent CCTV systems to manage traffic in real time, enhance security, and improve connectivity with the Pink Line monorail — all designed to deliver a seamless and secure experience for visitors. we aim to empower every business to embrace digital transformation and move confidently into the future."

Mrs. Jirawan Boonperm, Advisor to the Minister of Digital Economy and Society, and principal supporter of the event, emphasized its strategic importance: "In today's innovation-driven world, digital technology is no longer optional — it is fundamental to the survival, growth, and competitiveness of every sector."

Thailand is committed to strengthening its position as a leading digital hub in ASEAN, and Digitech ASEAN Thailand and AI Connect 2025 play a crucial role in advancing that mission.

This event is not only a technology exhibition, but a national platform that enables businesses of all sizes — from SMEs to large enterprises — to gain access to cutting-edge solutions, practical digital knowledge, and global best practices. By empowering organizations to adopt digital tools and innovations, we are building a stronger, more resilient digital economy in line with the government's vision for sustainable and inclusive growth.

Dr. Preesan Rakwatin, Acting Executive Vice President of the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa), stated that "the private sector, as a key driver of the nation's economic growth, recognizes that digital technology is the power shaping the future of business. Investing in modern digital solutions— from enterprise software and cybersecurity to data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI)—is no longer optional; it is essential for enhancing efficiency, driving innovation, and strengthening the country's competitiveness.

Embracing and adapting to digital transformation will enable businesses of all sizes to grow, build resilience, and remain prepared to meet challenges in an increasingly competitive global market in a stable and sustainable way."

DigiTech ASEAN Thailand and AI Connect 2025, held from 19–21 November 2025 at Hall 7–8, IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center, Bangkok, brings together global leaders in technology and digital innovation to showcase the latest Digital Solutions for Business. This year's edition features over 350 leading companies and brands presenting end-to-end solutions across key sectors including Business Software, Cybersecurity, E-Commerce & Digital Marketing, Data & Cloud Solutions, and Smart Solutions & IoT, along with specialized AI-enabled business applications such as customer service automation, HR management, and intelligent cybersecurity.

A key highlight of the event is its exclusive one-on-one business matching programme, enabling exhibitors to connect directly with hosted VIP buyers and explore new partnership opportunities. Complementing the exhibition is a comprehensive conference platform across three dedicated stages — the Global Tech Conference, The Future of AI Stage, and Technology Presentation Stage — offering 80+ knowledge-packed sessions delivered by 80+ industry experts. These programmes provide the latest insights into digital transformation, AI adoption, operational efficiency, cybersecurity, data-driven innovation, and emerging business technologies, equipping enterprises and SMEs with practical strategies to accelerate growth and competitiveness. Conference highlights include:

With a strong focus on driving digital adoption and business innovation, the event is expected to attract over 8,000 trade visitors throughout its three-day run.

The event is sponsored by Juniper Networks and Korea Tourism Startup Center (Silver Sponsor), Avision Inc., AXONS, Browan Communications Inc., FOURDIGIT, DCSS (Thailand) Co., Ltd., FPT Thailand, FPT Corporation, Ricoh (Thailand) Limited, Going Cloud, GoPomelo Co., Ltd, NVS Consulting, Thunder Solution Co., Ltd., TOPPAN Ecquaria Pte. Ltd., VBix Innovation Co., Ltd. and Zoho Corporation (Bronze Sponsor)

DigiTech ASEAN Thailand & AI Connect 2025 reinforces Thailand's vision to become a leading digital hub of ASEAN, empowering businesses to innovate, compete globally, and build a resilient digital economy.

For more information, please visit www.digitechasean.com

