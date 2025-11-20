President Lee Jae Myung’s visit to Egypt, which began late Wednesday, marks a crucial stop on his four-nation, 10-day trip as he seeks to reshape ties with the Middle East by broadening the horizon for cooperation, especially in defense.

Lee was set to be received by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi on Thursday to discuss deeper bilateral ties in trade, education and culture. The two leaders last held phone talks in October.

Lee’s visit, which follows his three-day trip to the United Arab Emirates, comes as South Korea and Egypt marked the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties in April 1995. The two countries have maintained a comprehensive cooperative partnership since 2016.

In 2023, South Korea and Egypt signed a $1.66 billion deal to provide Korea-made K9 self-propelled howitzers, and South Korea has reportedly been in talks to sell FA-50 light combat aircraft to Egypt.

Before Lee’s arrival in Cairo, South Korea and the UAE agreed to work together to pursue $15 billion in potential defense contracts in the Middle East, Africa, Europe and North America by jointly developing defense technologies and locally manufacturing equipment in the UAE.

This comes as South Korea — once buoyed by the construction boom in the Middle East decades ago — has in recent years broadened its ties with Middle Eastern countries into nuclear energy, defense and advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence.

Later on Thursday, Lee was to unveil the diplomacy initiatives toward the Middle East in his speech at Cairo University, which Sung Il-kwang, research professor at Sogang University's Euro-MENA Institute, called "an unprecedented move" given the sensitivity of the matter, due to ongoing instability and insecurity in the region.

Before his speech, Lee emphasized the importance of peace in the Middle East.

Highlighting past economic ties — such as local production of home appliances and mobile devices by electronics giants Samsung and LG, as well as a project to transfer South Korea's technical expertise at Egypt-based Beni-Suef Technological University — Lee wrote in a contribution to Egyptian newspaper Al Ahram on Thursday that peace is the foundation for the shared future of South Korea and Egypt, and that Egypt has contributed to peace and stability in the Middle East.

Lee also recognized Egypt’s role in efforts to resolve the Israel-Gaza war over the past two years, describing the country as “a mediator that never gave up on resolving conflict through dialogue and showed diplomatic patience.”

Before Lee embarked on the trip, his top security aide, Wi Sung-lac, told reporters that South Korea and Middle Eastern countries “will confirm mutual support for peace on the Korean Peninsula and in the Middle East and expand defense exchanges and defense industry exports.”

Experts noted that their highlighting of defense ties with the Middle East comes at a timely moment amid instability in the region.

Jang Ji-hyang, director of the Middle East and North Africa Center at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies, said Lee’s recent visits could allow South Korean defense industry players to distinguish themselves globally, as South Korea could uniquely position itself as an exporter of defense systems, not simply an arms seller.

Moreover, given that defense cooperation with South Korea could involve knowledge-sharing, the announcement to work together as equal partners in the defense industry “comes at the right time from the perspective of Middle Eastern countries,” Jang said.

Sung of Sogang University said it is important that South Korea's approach to defense cooperation in the Middle East is not misunderstood as an attempt to fuel conflicts in the region.

"We should make it clear that we have zero intention to let conflict in the Middle East escalate through arms sales ... Instead, it would be desirable for South Korea to promote peace in the region and be ready to take on the role of building peace there."