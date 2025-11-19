President Lee Jae Myung is to continue his trip to the Middle East and Africa, ending his state visit to the United Arab Emirates and departing for Egypt on Wednesday.

Lee's official visit to the North African country will mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties between South Korea and Egypt. It will be followed by stops in South Africa for the Group of 20 Summit and Turkey for a state visit, before returning to South Korea on Nov. 26.

High on Lee's agenda would be Seoul’s diplomatic blueprint for the Middle East, which is to be unveiled during his speech at Cairo University, as well as his show of solidarity with Africa and the increased contribution to the continent's development, according to the presidential office.

Before departing from the UAE, which Lee had visited since Monday, Lee hailed the next 100 years of a shared journey of South Korea and the UAE.

Writing on his Facebook page, Lee said that the two countries will "embark on a journey together for the next century," echoing his remarks during a summit with Emirati President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday that South Korea is "poised to cooperate with the UAE for the shared journey for the next 100 years."

Lee also said in his Facebook post that the two leaders "presented a shared willingness to advance the bilateral relations irreversibly and permanently, unperturbed by the external circumstances."

His remarks referenced a joint declaration adopted by the two leaders after the summit, which outlined the path for the development of the two countries in the vast fields of artificial intelligence technology, defense, civil nuclear energy, health care, water, education and cultural exchange.

Alongside the joint declaration, the public sectors of the two countries signed seven memoranda of understanding at a memorandum exchange ceremony.

The memoranda and the joint declaration mapped out plans for the two countries to seek a higher level of collaboration beyond sales, by joining forces for defense exports and nuclear energy exports to third countries.

In the defense sector, the two countries will jointly develop defense technologies, establish a local manufacturing base in the UAE and pursue defense sales in the Middle East, Africa, Europe and North America. According to the presidential office, the potential value of such contracts could reach a combined $15 billion.

South Korea and the UAE will also commit to forging "a mutually beneficial cooperation framework that enables joint entry into global markets," by expanding what the joint declaration dubbed the "Barakah Model." The joint project to build the Barakah nuclear energy plant has led to a full-fledged commercial operation covering a fourth of the UAE's electricity needs since 2024, following a decadelong construction period.

For AI, the two countries will seek joint investment, development and export initiatives over the UAE's bid to build hyperscale AI data centers through infrastructure construction projects valued at a minimum of $20 billion, which the presidential office said is related to the Stargate Project in the UAE. The Stargate Project is an AI infrastructure project for US-based OpenAI, a company behind the generative AI-powered chatbot ChatGPT.

The two countries will also work to identify projects that cultivate cultural exchange, such as what is tentatively dubbed "UAE K-city," or a hub designed to bring together Korean culture, food and business to advance from the UAE to third countries in the Middle East, Africa and Europe.

During Lee's three-day trip, Lee received a warm welcome in the UAE. According to Lee's spokesperson Kim Nam-joon, Lee's entrance to the presidential palace of the UAE was greeted with a 21-gun salute, an aerobatic display by the UAE Air Force and displays of horse and camel parades.

Moreover, the UAE welcomed Lee's visit through illuminations in its major urban landmarks at night. According to the presidential office, landmark buildings such as Abu Dhabi National Oil Company headquarters, Mubadala Tower, Abu Dhabi Global Market and Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, as well as Burj Khalifa in Dubai, lit up to portray South Korea's national flag, Taegeukgi.

In return, Lee gifted a falcon sculpture to UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a traditional floral-shaped jewelry craft to his mother Fatima bint Mubarak, and a handcrafted mother-of-pearl lacquered box to his wife Salama bint Hamdan Al Nahyan, according to Lee's office.