South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is on the third day of his state visit to the United Arab Emirates and is scheduled to depart for Egypt later Wednesdsay.

On Tuesday, his second day in Abu Dhabi, Lee held a summit with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, after which the two leaders signed agreements to strengthen their strategic partnership across artificial intelligence, space, defense, energy and other sectors.

Here are some scenes from Lee's Abu Dhabi visit.

Streets in the UAE were lined with Korean flags to welcome the Korean leader. The facade of the country’s Interior Ministry building was covered with a large Korean flag, while key tourist sites in the capital glowed in red and blue lights.