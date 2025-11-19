South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is on the third day of his state visit to the United Arab Emirates and is scheduled to depart for Egypt later Wednesdsay.

On Tuesday, his second day in Abu Dhabi, Lee held a summit with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, after which the two leaders signed agreements to strengthen their strategic partnership across artificial intelligence, space, defense, energy and other sectors.

Here are some scenes from Lee's Abu Dhabi visit.

Lee's white Mercedes drives into the UAE's presidential palace, Tuesday, and is greeted by locals performing the Al-Ayyala, a dance in which they swing their hair. (Yonhap)
President Lee (left) is greeted by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Qasr Al Watan, UAE's presidential palace, on Tuesday, ahead of their summit. (Yonhap)
President Lee (left) and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan hold a 57-minute summit meeting at Qasr Al Watan, UAE's presidential palace, on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
President Lee Jae Myung greets attendees at the official state visit welcome ceremony held at the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday. (Yonhap)
Earlier during his visit, Lee (center) toured the UAE National Cemetery and then Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. First Lady Kim Hea Kyung (fourth from left) accompanied him, wearing a hijab, the traditional Muslim headscarf worn by women, as is required when entering a mosque. (Yonhap)
Streets in the UAE were lined with Korean flags to welcome the Korean leader. The facade of the country’s Interior Ministry building was covered with a large Korean flag, while key tourist sites in the capital glowed in red and blue lights.

A large Korean flag is projected onto UAE's Interior Ministry building on Tuesday. (Newsis)
seungku99@heraldcorp.com