The Seoul court on Thursday handed down fines to all defendants involved in the 2019 “fast-track” National Assembly scuffle, allowing all six incumbent People Power Party lawmakers to keep their seats.

The Seoul Southern District Court ruled that the actions taken during the confrontation “do not fall under parliamentary immunity nor any form of justified resistance,” rejecting arguments that the lawmakers’ behavior was protected as part of their legislative duties.

The clash erupted in April 2019 when then-opposition lawmakers physically blocked ruling-party efforts to fast-track election reform bills and legislation to establish a new anti-corruption agency.

Former Liberty Korea Party, now the People Power Party, floor leader Na Kyung-won, former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn and 25 other officials were found guilty of charges including obstruction of a public official. All received fines rather than prison terms.

Prosecutors had sought prison sentences of up to two years for Na and 18 months for Hwang, but the court opted for monetary penalties instead.