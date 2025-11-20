Kia said Thursday that its first purpose-built vehicle, the PV5, has been named "2026 International Van of the Year," marking a historic first for both the brand and for any Korean automaker.

The award was presented Wednesday at Solutrans 2025, the global commercial vehicle trade fair held in Lyon, France.

Launched earlier this year, the PV5 is the debut model in Kia’s dedicated PBV lineup that includes modular electric vehicles designed for multiple roles through a mix of flexible hardware and advanced, business-focused software. Built on the new Electric-Global Modular Platform for Service, the van supports a wide range of commercial applications by allowing customized configurations.

The win extends Kia’s global streak in electrification leadership to a fourth straight year. The EV6 GT won the 2023 World Performance Car title, followed by World EV of the Year awards for the EV9 in 2024 and EV3 in 2025.

“Kia has long strived to lead EV innovation, and the PV5 brings that vision into the commercial sector,” said Kia President Song Ho-sung. He highlighted the model’s production origins in Kia’s new “conveyor and cell” hybrid manufacturing system, which enables highly flexible assembly of diverse vehicle types.

“The PV5 being named International Van of the Year upon its debut shows Kia is ready to redefine standards in the global light commercial vehicle market and lead the shift toward smart, sustainable business mobility,” Song added.