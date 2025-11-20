Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's dual wins headline a ceremony where the in-between moments — romantic gestures, playful camera mugging, a barefoot musical performance — proved just as memorable as the trophies

The 46th Blue Dragon Film Awards at KBS Hall on Wednesday night delivered more than just trophies. Between Park Chan-wook's "No Other Choice" sweeping seven categories, the ceremony produced a string of spontaneous detours from the official program that had social media lighting up long after the broadcast ended.

Top star couple makes history

Call it the power-couple moment that rewrote Blue Dragon history. The night's most talked-about milestone came when Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin became the first married couple to sweep both lead acting categories in the awards' 46-year history. Hyun Bin took best actor for period drama "Harbin" while Son claimed best actress for "No Other Choice" — the same film that dominated the night with seven total wins.

The two, who married in 2022 after co-starring in the mega-hit "Crash Landing on You," shared a warm embrace in the audience as their names were announced. Later, during his acceptance speech, Hyun Bin turned toward his wife in the crowd: "My wife Ye-jin, whose mere presence gives me so much strength, and our son — I love you both and want to say thank you." Son responded by forming a heart with her hands, drawing audible "awws" from the crowd.

When Son took the stage for her own win, she returned his affection without hesitation: "I want to share this honor with the two men I love most — Kim Tae-pyung (Hyun Bin's real name) and our baby Kim Woo-jin."

Eight-year romance gets a shoutout

When actor Lee Kwang-soo took the stage as a presenter for best director alongside Kim Woo-bin, the cameras cut to his longtime girlfriend Lee Sun-bin in the audience. Her response? She cupped her hands around her eyes to form makeshift binoculars, peering rather dramatically at her boyfriend on stage.

In an industry where celebrity relationships are typically downplayed or kept under wraps, the gesture stood out as a refreshing departure from the usual formal playbook. Kim Woo-bin cracked up while Lee Kwang-soo visibly blushed, though he couldn't hide his grin.

Lee Sun-bin was herself a nominee in the best new actress category for "Noise," giving her more than ceremonial standing at the event. The moment quickly became one of the night's most-shared clips online, with fans praising the couple's easy charm.

Shin Ye-eun's camera coaching session

Current it girl Shin Ye-eun — who broke through "The Glory" and is riding high on "A Hundred Memories"— was tapped as a presenter for best supporting actor, and she kicked off her segment with an unusual announcement: she would teach the audience how to nail it when the camera finds you.

"I'm the self-proclaimed and widely-acknowledged master of reaction," she said. "Let me show you how to react when the camera finds you."

Cue an exaggerated "Oh my, they're filming me!" complete with theatrical hand gestures and wide eyes. Co-presenter Jung Hae-in gamely attempted his own version, admitting, "I came here thinking this would be light duty, but now I feel pressure."

The bit earned laughs and set a playful tone for the evening, with clips of Shin's cheeky performance making rounds across social media.

Park Jeong-min: Zero wins, maximum charisma

If there were an unofficial participation trophy for Wednesday night, Park Jeong-min would have claimed it in a landslide. One of Korean cinema's most versatile actors, Park entered the ceremony with two nominations: best actor for playing dual roles (father and son) in Yeon Sang-ho's experimental thriller "The Ugly," and best supporting actor for his turn as freedom fighter Woo Deok-sun in "Harbin."

And he left empty-handed on both counts.

What he lacked in trophies, though, he made up for in viral moments. Mid-ceremony, Park joined singer Hwasa for a special performance of "Good Goodbye," recreating scenes from the song's music video in which he starred. Hwasa descended from the stage barefoot, draped in an elegant gown. Park emerged from the audience holding a pair of red shoes — a direct callback to the video's narrative — and handed them to her. She smiled, tossed them aside in a mock-dignified breakup gesture, and the two performed an elaborately choreographed goodbye routine.

As Hwasa left the stage, Park grabbed the mic with a parting shout: "Take the shoes!" The crowd ate it up.

The performance capped a bittersweet evening for Park, whose growing cult popularity stems partly from his frequent appearances in gaming streams and YouTube content, where his easygoing presence contrasts with his intense screen work. His down-to-earth demeanor in those clips has endeared him to younger audiences who gleefully mocked his award shutout on social media.