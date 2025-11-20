Entertainment giant’s growing use of virtual product placement raises questions over lack of ethical and legal guidelines

South Korean entertainment giant CJ ENM has been using artificial intelligence to embed product-placement ads across its TV lineup for several years — without disclosing to viewers that the insertions were AI-assisted, according to industry sources.

As conventional product placement can disrupt the visual flow of dramas and unscripted shows, the company has increasingly turned to virtual product placement, the sources said. The technology identifies optimal moments for branded items and uses AI to digitally insert or replace products after filming is complete.

Despite the practice becoming more common, none of CJ ENM’s programs disclose that AI was used to create or enhance the featured products.

“CJ ENM currently does not disclose the use of AI when inserting objects — unless the AI is generating human likenesses — into scenes in standard content,” one industry insider said.

The lack of on-air transparency around AI-generated product placement could spark controversy, as viewers may question the authenticity of what they’re seeing, according to observers. It may also raise concerns about creative integrity, they added, since post-production ad insertions can alter scenes in ways not intended by directors or showrunners.

No ethical or legal guidelines yet govern the use of such technology for television.