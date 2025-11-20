"피지컬: 스웨덴"이 공식적으로 제작에 돌입했다.

넷플릭스 측은 총 100명의 스웨덴 참가자가 우승을 놓고 경쟁하게 될 것이라고 밝혔다.

현재 온라인 참가자 모집이 진행중이며 지원서 가이드라인에 따르면 직업 제한 없이 엘리트 선수, 군인, 무용수, 소방관 등 폭넓은 직군의 지원자를 받고 있다.

지원서에 따르면 "피지컬: 스웨덴"의 촬영은 2026년 5월 스웨덴에서 약 2~3주간 진행될 예정이며, 우승 상금은 100만 스웨덴 크로나다.

지원서는 자기소개를 비롯해 트레이닝 기간, 개인적인 사연, 성장 및 발전 과정, 경쟁 성향 등을 묻는 문항들로 구성돼 있다. 또한 지원자 사진, 운동 영상, 자기소개 영상을 각각 업로드해야 한다.

넷플릭스는 "피지컬" 시리즈의 글로벌 인기에 힘이어 "피지컬: 100 USA"와 "피지컬: 100 이탈리아" 제작도 확정했다. 미국판은 2026년 촬영을 시작할 예정, 이탈리아판은 현재 촬영이 진행 중이다.

<기사 원문>

Netflix has officially confirmed that “Physical 100: Sweden” is underway.

The streamer said 100 contestants will compete for the top prize, with casting now open through shortaudition.com/Projekt-00. Producers are seeking a wide range of participants — including elite athletes, military personnel, dancers, firefighters, and fitness enthusiasts — with no profession-based restrictions.

According to the application materials, filming is scheduled to take place over two to three weeks in Sweden in May 2026. The winner will take home 1 million Swedish kronor.

Applicants are required to submit short written responses introducing themselves, outlining their training background, sharing any personal stories tied to their fitness journey, and describing their competitive drive. They must also upload a photo, a workout video, and a separate self-introduction video.

The Swedish edition joins Netflix’s expanding global Physical 100 franchise. The streamer has also greenlit “Physical: 100 USA” and “Physical: 100 Italy.” The US edition is slated to begin filming in 2026, while production is already underway on the Italy installment.