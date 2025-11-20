Netflix has officially confirmed that “Physical 100: Sweden” is underway.

The streamer said 100 contestants will compete for the top prize, with casting now open through shortaudition.com/Projekt-00. Producers are seeking a wide range of participants — including elite athletes, military personnel, dancers, firefighters, and fitness enthusiasts — with no profession-based restrictions.

According to the application materials, filming is scheduled to take place over two to three weeks in Sweden in May 2026. The winner will take home 1 million Swedish kronor.

Applicants are required to submit short written responses introducing themselves, outlining their training background, sharing any personal stories tied to their fitness journey, and describing their competitive drive. They must also upload a photo, a workout video, and a separate self-introduction video.

The Swedish edition joins Netflix’s expanding global Physical 100 franchise. The streamer has also greenlit “Physical: 100 USA” and “Physical: 100 Italy.” The US edition is slated to begin filming in 2026, while production is already underway on the Italy installment.