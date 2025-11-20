The Queen Jenuvia 2, one of Korea’s largest passenger ferries, ran aground off Jangsan Island in Shinan County late Wednesday night, en route from Jeju to Mokpo.

The incident occurred around 8:17 p.m., with the vessel carrying 267 passengers and crew, five of whom sustained minor injuries during the rescue.

The vessel remains lodged on a reef and is currently unable to free itself. There is no immediate risk of sinking or capsizing.

According to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, no casualties or signs of pollution have been reported. In response, the ministry elevated its maritime accident crisis alert level to “Caution” under the national response manual.

Coast Guard patrol boats reached the site at approximately 8:40 p.m. and are overseeing operations, helping those onboard reach Mokpo safely. Unable to free the vessel under its own power, two tugboats have been dispatched to the site, the ministry said.

Authorities confirmed that five individuals sustained minor injuries and that no one has been reported missing or fallen overboard. A breach was found in the bow of the vessel, but officials stated that no flooding has occurred so far.

President Lee Jae Myung, who is currently on a state visit to the United Arab Emirates, directed relevant authorities to act swiftly to manage the situation and prevent any loss of life, while also releasing real-time updates on the rescue efforts to reassure the public.

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok ordered the Coast Guard and related agencies to deploy all available vessels and equipment immediately to secure a swift and safe rescue for all passengers. He stressed the need for local authorities to proactively set up temporary shelters and medical support systems at nearby ports and harbors, ensuring thorough follow-up care for those rescued.

Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung also ordered an all-out response, calling on all relevant agencies to mobilize all available resources including vessels, equipment and personnel to ensure the safe rescue of everyone on board.

Yun urged close monitoring of weather and sea conditions to prevent secondary damage.

The Democratic Party issued a statement pledging full cooperation with government agencies and calling for “swift and safe rescue efforts.”

"The Democratic Party will continue monitoring the situation closely and spare no support in coordinating with the central and local governments," wrote spokesperson Rep. Park Soo-hyun.