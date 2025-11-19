The Queen Jenuvia, one of Korea’s largest passenger ferries, ran aground near Sinan County in South Jeolla Province at around 8:17 p.m., Wednesday, while carrying more than 260 passengers.

The vessel reportedly remains lodged on a reef and is unable to free itself, though there is currently no risk of sinking or capsizing.

According to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, no casualties or signs of pollution have been reported. Reportedly, there are 267 people aboard the ferry, including 246 passengers and 21 crew members.

Coast Guard patrol boats reached the site at approximately 8:40 p.m. and are overseeing safety operations. Unable to free the vessel under its own power, two tugboats have been dispatched to the site, the ministry said.

President Lee Jae Myung instructed relevant authorities to move quickly to manage the situation and prevent any loss of life, while also releasing real-time updates on the rescue efforts to reassure the public.

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok ordered the Coast Guard and related agencies to immediately deploy all available vessels and equipment to swiftly and safely rescue all passengers, stressing that local authorities should proactively set up temporary shelter and medical support systems at nearby ports and harbors, ensuring thorough follow-up measures for rescued passengers.