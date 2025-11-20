Spain has claimed the top spot in overseas travel satisfaction among Korean travelers for the first time, overtaking Switzerland, which had held the position for the past four years. Southern European countries performed strongly, while Central and Western European destinations such as Switzerland saw a decline. Meanwhile, Eastern European countries like the Czech Republic and Croatia are emerging as new favorites.

According to the travel research institute ConsumerInsight, based on a survey conducted from September 2024 to August 2025, Spain scored 808 points in overall satisfaction, the only country to surpass the 800-point mark. Portugal ranked second at 793, followed by the Czech Republic (791), Switzerland (789) and Croatia (781).

Other destinations in the top 10 included Hawaii, Italy, New Zealand, Australia and Austria. Japan dropped one place from the previous year to No. 11 but remained the highest-ranked Asian country, followed by the United Kingdom, Hungary, Singapore, Vietnam, Guam, Canada and Turkey. Overall, 18 countries scored above the global average of 725 points.