South Korea’s health care system is praised for its speed and accessibility, but that convenience is coming at a steep cost: one of the highest antibiotic usage rates in the world and a corresponding rise in antibiotic-resistant “superbugs” that threaten public health.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, South Korea recorded 31.8 defined daily doses, or DID, of antibiotics per 1,000 people in 2023, placing it second among 34 member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, behind only Turkey.

This marks a sharp rise from 2022, when Korea ranked fourth. The OECD average stands at just 18.3 DID, highlighting the chronic overuse of antibiotics in the country.

Antibiotics — medications that kill or inhibit the growth of bacteria — revolutionized modern medicine after Alexander Fleming’s discovery of penicillin in 1928.

In Korea, antibiotics were first introduced after liberation from Japanese occupation, arriving in earnest during the 1950-53 Korean War. Penicillin became so valuable during wartime that it was traded on black markets and hoarded by military officers.

What was once considered a miracle drug is now a double-edged sword.

Repeated and unnecessary exposure to antibiotics has led to the emergence of resistant strains of bacteria that no longer respond to conventional treatments. The phenomenon of antibiotic resistance makes common infections harder, and sometimes impossible, to treat.

Misuse in daily life

Despite reforms such as the separation of the prescription and dispensing of drugs in 2000, antibiotics continue to be misused in Korea.

In South Korea, the overuse of antibiotics has been rooted in decades of medical practice. Until the early 2000s, antibiotics were routinely given to treat common colds and viral infections, despite the fact that antibiotics are only effective against bacteria, not viruses.

Historically, many clinics prescribed antibiotics preemptively, often to meet patient expectations or to shorten consultation times. Combined with lax oversight in pharmacies and limited public education, this culture of “just in case” medicine has led to widespread misuse and resistance.

“People often take antibiotics ‘just in case’ to prevent a minor illness from worsening. But this practice is dangerous,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Song Jang-wook of Korea University Anam Hospital.

“Overuse leads to resistance, rendering drugs useless when they are truly needed. Especially with awareness of the risks, deep-rooted habits and patient expectations continue to drive unnecessary prescriptions,” said Song.

Lawmakers have also raised alarms. During a recent parliamentary audit, Rep. Choi Bo-yoon of the ruling People Power Party pointed out that infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae — “superbugs” — surged to over 40,000 cases in 2024, more than seven times the number seen seven years ago.

“These multidrug-resistant bacteria are nearly impossible to treat and pose a severe threat to national health,” Choi said. “Their growth indicates that antibiotic overuse remains unchecked and that our monitoring systems are failing.”

Since 2019, the World Health Organization has designated antibiotic resistance as one of the top 10 public health threats facing humanity.

Acknowledging the seriousness of the issue, Health and Welfare Minister Chung Eun-kyung said she fully recognizes the gravity of antibiotic resistance. “We are working on a comprehensive, cross-ministerial action plan to address the issue and will improve coordination between agencies,” Chung said.

Chung also addressed delays in adopting antifungal and antiviral drugs, saying the ministry would consider waiving economic evaluations for new treatments to accelerate their availability.

“The most important aspect of resistance prevention is appropriate use,” she said. “We are piloting antibiotic stewardship programs in hospitals and plan to expand them nationwide.”

Marking World Antimicrobial Awareness Week from Nov. 18 to 24, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency has embarked on a nationwide campaign. The campaign urges the public to follow prescriptions carefully and avoid self-medication, while calling on doctors to communicate the reasons behind antibiotic use.

KDCA Commissioner Lim Seung-kwan warned that antibiotic resistance is not a distant threat. “It is a serious public health issue that links humans, animals and the environment,” he said. “As Korea’s health authority, we will protect the public from this threat and build a safer society.”

Nine things to know about antibiotics

1. Antibiotics treat bacterial infections, not viruses.

2. Overuse causes resistance and reduces effectiveness.

3. Resistance is now a global crisis.

4. Resistant infections increase death rates and economic losses.

5. Misuse is also rampant in agriculture and aquaculture.

6. Responsible use is the first step toward prevention.

7. Antibiotics must only be taken with proper medical guidance.

8. Once prescribed, they must be taken fully and properly.

9. Resistance crosses borders — international cooperation is vital.