Diabetes, long considered more prevalent in older adults, is increasingly affecting South Korea’s younger population. A new study by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Wednesday shows a dramatic rise in both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes among people under 30 over the past 13 years, particularly in socioeconomically disadvantaged groups.

According to the findings, based on a 13-year nationwide study involving 130,000 people under 30, the number of new Type 2 diabetes cases more than doubled between 2008 and 2021.

Type 2 diabetes, typically linked to obesity and inactivity or genetics and family history, rose from 27.6 cases per 100,000 people in 2008 to 60.5 in 2021. The overall number of people under 30 living with Type 2 diabetes also increased nearly fourfold during the same period — from 73.3 to 270.4 per 100,000.

While Type 1 diabetes, an autoimmune condition that typically develops in early childhood, showed only a small rise in new cases, its overall prevalence still doubled. Alarmingly, Type 1 was more common among females and in children under age 5, while Type 2 was more prevalent among males and spiked most sharply among teenagers aged 13 to 18.

Type 1 diabetes is caused by the immune system attacking the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. It is not preventable and requires lifelong insulin injections. It is still more common in young children, particularly under age 5, and occurs 26 percent more frequently in girls.

Type 2 diabetes, on the other hand, results from the body becoming resistant to insulin or not producing enough of it. It is closely tied to obesity, diet, and inactivity, and is becoming alarmingly common in teenagers (ages 13-18). Among those affected, males showed a higher prevalence of 17 percent compared to females.

Experts warn that developing diabetes at a young age leads to a longer disease burden, making it more likely to cause severe complications such as nerve damage, heart disease and kidney failure over time. Because early-onset diabetes often requires lifelong management, it can also limit social and economic opportunities, including employment and education.

Inequality gap

The study found that young people from low-income households are at far greater risk. Those in the lowest income bracket were 3.7 times more likely to have Type 2 diabetes and 2.9 times more likely to have Type 1 diabetes than their higher-income peers. Among children under 14, low-income girls were 4.2 times more likely to have Type 2 diabetes.

“This trend is deeply concerning,” said Park Hyun-young, Director of the Korea National Institute of Health. “Diabetes in children and young adults is increasing steadily, and we urgently need national-level policies to manage it. Most importantly, we must prioritize health equity and targeted support for vulnerable communities.”

Experts recommend that young adults, especially those with a family history of diabetes or weight issues, get regular checkups, even if they do not have symptoms.

Type 2 diabetes can often be prevented or delayed through lifestyle changes: eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, avoiding sugary drinks and maintaining a healthy weight.