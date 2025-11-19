Tribunal annuls $216m award over procedural violations, but Lone Star prepares to relaunch claim

The South Korean government scored a rare and significant victory in its decadelong arbitration dispute with US private equity firm Lone Star, overturning a multimillion-dollar payout order after successfully arguing that the original tribunal violated fundamental procedural rules.

Seoul officials announced Tuesday that the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes — a World Bank arbitration body — has annulled its 2022 ruling ordering Korea to pay Lone Star $216.5 million in damages over the controversial sale of Korea Exchange Bank. The annulment marks a major turning point in one of the highest-profile investor–state disputes in the nation’s history.

While the government did not disclose the tribunal’s full reasoning, officials confirmed that the decision hinged on procedural errors in the 2022 award that, they argued, undermined Korea’s right to a fair hearing.

A rare reversal

In its 2022 decision, the ICSID tribunal partially accepted Lone Star’s claim that Korean financial regulators interfered in its attempt to sell KEB, causing the firm substantial financial losses. The tribunal relied heavily on a separate arbitration award issued by the International Chamber of Commerce in a dispute between Hana Financial Group and Lone Star — a proceeding in which the Korean government was not involved.

Seoul contended that the ICSID tribunal’s decision to admit the ICC award as evidence constituted a serious departure from due process. Because Korea had not been a party to that arbitration, it had no opportunity to present arguments, question the underlying assumptions or cross-examine witnesses related to the ICC findings. The government argued that allowing such evidence deprived it of its basic procedural rights and exceeded the tribunal’s authority under ICSID rules.

In 2023, the Justice Ministry filed for annulment on these grounds, asserting that the 2022 award violated fundamental procedural standards and amounted to a manifest excess of powers. An ad hoc committee later agreed, ruling that the flaws were serious enough to nullify the award in its entirety — an outcome that legal scholars describe as both rare and consequential.

Full annulments at ICSID are exceedingly uncommon: out of hundreds of annulment applications, only about 1.6 percent have led to a complete cancellation of the award. The committee also ordered Lone Star to reimburse 7.3 billion won ($5 million) of Korea’s legal costs within 30 days.

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok welcomed the outcome during an emergency briefing, calling the decision an “important precedent” that enhances international confidence in Korea’s regulatory and legal systems. He emphasized that the ruling affirms the government’s longstanding position that the original award was procedurally flawed.

Lone Star not letting go

Despite the setback, Lone Star made it clear the fight is not over. In a statement, the firm said the annulment “does not change the underlying fact that Korean regulators improperly blocked and interfered” with its efforts to sell KEB.

“Lone Star looks forward to presenting its case again before a new tribunal,” the spokesperson said.

Because the ICSID committee annulled the award rather than dismissing the case, the dispute is now expected to return to a newly constituted tribunal, essentially restarting a process that has already spanned more than a decade.

Lone Star’s entanglement with Korea dates back to 2003, when the firm acquired the then state-run KEB at a time when the Korean financial sector was still recovering from the Asian financial crisis. In 2007, Lone Star attempted to sell the bank to HSBC, but the deal unraveled as Korean regulators withheld approval amid prosecutorial investigations and market manipulation allegations involving the fund.

Lone Star eventually offloaded its 51.02 percent stake in KEB to Hana Financial Group for 3.9 trillion won — almost three times what it paid in 2003. Yet questions over the bank’s valuation, the government’s regulatory decisions and the failed HSBC sale quickly escalated into a protracted legal battle. The 2012 ICSID filing soon emerged as one of the most scrutinized investor–state arbitration disputes involving Korea.

In 2012, Lone Star filed a $4.67 billion investor-state dispute settlement claim against the Korean government, arguing that regulators deliberately delayed approval for its planned 2007 sale of KEB to HSBC. The delay, it claimed, caused the HSBC deal to collapse and forced a later sale at a lower price, resulting in financial losses that it argued Korea should compensate.