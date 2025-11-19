Netflix’s hit variety show "Physical: Asia" is bringing its grueling challenges to life with a Seoul pop-up store open through Sunday.

Located in Seongsu-dong, the pop-up will allow visitors to immerse themselves in the intense physical trials of the survival series.

Challenges range from pushing heavy poles to battling ropes, with the latter requiring visitors to execute dynamic movements, such as waves and slams with ropes anchored to a fixed point. Completing each challenge will earn visitors stamps that can be redeemed for exclusive merchandise.

Prebooked sessions run from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with the 11:00 and 11:30 a.m. slots available by reservation only; each booking accommodates up to four participants via Naver. On-site access begins at 12:00 p.m., with guests able to join a queue until 6:50 p.m.

The pop-up expands on the success of the original "Physical" franchise, which premiered its first two seasons in 2023 and 2024. "Physical: Asia" debuted on Netflix this October, featuring 48 contestants from eight countries and spotlighting global icons including boxing legend Manny Pacquiao and former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert “The Reaper” Whittaker.