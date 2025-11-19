Police on Wednesday raided two offices of KT Corp., the country's second-largest mobile carrier, over the company's alleged concealment of evidence related to a hacking incident earlier this year.

Investigators from Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police executed search and seizure warrants at the offices in Pangyo, Seongnam, and Bangbae in southern Seoul.

The raids come after the science ministry referred the company to the police over suspicions it shut down servers in the wake of a reported cyberattack on its site for remote customer inspections.

Police have reportedly booked the company's head of data security on suspicions of obstruction of justice. (Yonhap)