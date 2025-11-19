A recent report by the Seoul Metropolitan Government, based on a survey of 1,000 adults, shows growing confidence in Seoul’s tap water, Arisu. Seventy-five percent of respondents now drink tap water, up 5.4 percentage points from last year. Direct household use reached 56.3 percent, while indirect use for coffee, tea and cooking exceeded 63 percent.

Over half (53.1 percent) reported drinking tap water outside the home, especially in parks (27.5 percent) and walking/exercise areas (20.3 percent).

Internationally, Seoul’s tap water consumption (81.2 percent) is higher than the US (65 percent) and comparable to Paris (83 percent).

Satisfaction with Arisu is strong, with overall satisfaction at 79.9 percent, water quality at 82.2 percent, drinking and cooking purposes at 91.6 percent, and household use at 94.2 percent.