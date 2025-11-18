In their first operatic collaboration, Korea National Opera, Seoul Philharmonic present Wagner’s chromatic drama of love, death

With a total running time of 340 minutes, including a 40- and 30-minute intermission, Wagner’s “Tristan und Isolde” will make its long-awaited Korean premiere through a rare collaboration under Jaap van Zweden.

The production brings together the Korea National Opera and the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra, as well as a roster of Wagner specialists, for a music drama that turns the universal themes of love and death into a transcendent musical experience through heavy use of chromatic harmony and the 19th-century composer’s signature leitmotifs.

The pivotal work marked a major turning point in modern music, but is also known for its considerable challenges: demanding vocal writing, extended orchestral textures and sustained dramatic intensity.

The Korean premiere was made possible in part by the KNO’s confidence after successfully launching its first Wagner series last year with "Tannhauser," directed by Yona Kim, as well as the involvement of Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra music director van Zweden.

Choi Sang-ho, the KNO’s general and music director, proposed the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra’s participation two years ago to van Zweden, when the former New York Philharmonic music director came to Korea to lead the Seoul-based orchestra.

“Presenting ‘Tristan und Isolde’ following ‘Tannhauser’ last year is a meaningful signal that Korea’s performing arts sector is now ready to fully engage with Wagner’s profound musical language and philosophical world,” Choi told reporters during a press conference on Monday.

“It would have been difficult to make this happen without him (van Zweden),” Choi said.

For the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra, this represents its de facto first participation in a fully staged opera production.

Though the orchestra performed an opera in concert form in 2012 without staging or direction, this will be its first return to opera in 13 years, and its first involvement in the premiere of a full production complete with sets, costumes and stage direction.

Van Zweden, having been immersed in Wagner’s world since he first performed the composer’s music, said he found the proposal deeply appealing. He has conducted the full Wagner canon, but this production marks his first fully staged “Tristan und Isolde."

This new challenge aligns with the seasoned maestro’s record of embracing ambitious artistic initiatives at the SPO, including the world premiere of "Inferno" by "Squid Game" music director Jung Jae-il in September and leading the orchestra on a US tour in October, which included a stop at Carnegie Hall.

Describing the intensity of Wagner’s musical universe by comparing it to a drug, he remarked, “You are either absorbed into Wagner’s world, or you don’t like his world.”

“The road to heaven is more beautiful than heaven itself,” the Dutch conductor and violinist added, noting that he is enjoying the process of preparing a six-hour opera for the Opera House of the Seoul Arts Center.

The staging is led by Swiss director Stephan Marki, who has been expanding his Wagner repertoire with productions at Germany’s Staatstheater Cottbus in 2023 and Switzerland’s Theater Bern during the 2015-16 season.

For the Korean production, he reimagines the original sea voyage as a journey into outer space. The stage is designed as a massive spacecraft, with a central spiral structure symbolizing Wagner’s characteristic dualistic worldview and the blurring of boundaries between reality and the otherworldly. Lighting, mirrors and other reflective elements will be used to evoke starlight and express the opera’s themes of transcendence and salvation.

The costumes draw inspiration from spacesuits, protective armor and naval uniforms, to visualize the concept of contrast.

“This work transcends every boundary. The musicians, singers and the entire production team are creating a monumental work by continually pushing against those boundaries," Marki noted.

The production features two alternating casts. Tenor Stuart Skelton and soprano Catherine Foster will appear as Tristan and Isolde on Dec. 4 and 7, respectively, while tenor Bryan Register and soprano Eliska Weissova take on the roles on Dec. 5 and 6.

Skelton, for whom Tristan is a signature role, returns to the work that has become central to his international reputation. Foster, the English operatic soprano, appears in this production marking her 17th engagement as Isolde.

“Tristan und Isolde” will run from Dec. 4 to 7 at the Opera House in the Seoul Arts Center. All four performances begin at 3 p.m. Ticket prices range from 50,000 won to 180,000 won.