Coway said Tuesday it is rolling out a new lineup of slimmer home appliances designed to reduce bulk while improving core functions and aesthetics across bathrooms, living rooms and kitchens.

The company said demand for compact, space-efficient products is rising as more consumers prioritize interior design and optimized home layouts.

“Beyond kitchen appliances, demand for slim designs is rising across home appliances categories including bidets and massage chairs,” a Coway official said. “It does not stop at simply reducing volume. Technology that preserves core performance while blending into home interiors is becoming increasingly important.”

Coway’s LooLoo Slimic Bidet features an 83-millimeter profile, cutting its height by 48 percent compared to earlier LooLoo models. The company said miniaturized components and a flat design reflect rising consumer demand for space-efficient bathroom products, allowing the bidet to provide a stable and comfortable seating experience.

Despite its slimmer build, the model includes automated sterilization using electrolyzed water, which cleans the nozzle and bowl in a three-step process and achieves 99.9 percent sterilization, according to Coway. The bidet also links to a user’s Bluetooth-connected phone to activate preset functions automatically. Both the main unit and remote control are waterproof for easier cleaning.

The newly released Berex Massage Chair Mine Plus is 43 percent smaller in volume than previous Berex models. The chair incorporates a leg-convertible lower-body massage system, a feature rarely found in compact massage chairs. It enables targeted massage for the thighs, calves and lower legs. Foot rollers and air-pressure massage functions positioned along the instep provide comprehensive treatment of the entire lower body.

The Icon Ice Water Purifier Mini is designed for compact kitchens and single-person households, measuring 20 centimeters across, roughly 20 percent smaller than the original version.

Despite its reduced dimensions, the purifier’s ice-making and hygiene features have been upgraded. The Dual Rapid Ice-Making System produces ice approximately every nine minutes and 30 seconds.

Seven UV lights are positioned throughout the full ice-making and extraction pathway to maintain hygiene, while high-temperature water-sterilization provides an additional layer of cleanliness for the ice tray. Coway’s Smart One-Touch feature dispenses a preset amount of both ice and water simultaneously.