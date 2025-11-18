As competition intensifies, entertainment versatility becomes key for idols

In the world of K-pop, it is natural for certain band members to stand out more than others, especially in the early stages after a debut. This is often a strategic choice by agencies to quickly establish a fan base early and create a recognizable image for the group. As a result, some bandmates may gain more attention for their visuals, personality or key roles in singing and dancing, while others remain in the background.

However, that does not mean the potential of the those in the background goes unnoticed.

Over time, those lesser-known members often build their own fan bases and prove their abilities through other outlets, such as reality shows, acting projects or even TV music competitions, which can help them gradually earn greater recognition and step into the spotlight in their own way.

A case in point is Mimi of girl group Oh My Girl. The 30-year-old rapper and main dancer of the group initially failed to catch the eye of many when the group debuted in 2015.

But she has carved out her own path to success, landing an ice cream commercial and variety show appearances through the popularity of her personal YouTube channel, which became the driving force behind her rise to fame.

Since opening the channel in 2019, she has uploaded a diverse range of content, including dance and song covers, mukbang, in which streamers showcase themselves eating huge meals, and ASMR, using the platform to actively connect and engage with fans. She films and edits all of her videos.

In June 2022, she joined reality show "Earth Arcade," produced by star television director Na Young-seok, and quickly gained attention for her energetic, humorous personality. The show boosted her visibility and expanded her public recognition beyond her role as a singer and rapper in Oh My Girl.

Observers say that under-the-radar idols can quickly catch on, as idols today evolve into "versatile entertainers" gaining recognition not only for their singing and dancing skills, but also for their variety and other entertainment formats.

"If acting, musical and variety shows were separate fields that had their own entry barriers before, idols are increasingly breaking into those areas as they are gaining more influence," music critic Lim Hee-yun told The Korea Herald on Thursday. "The idol industry has become a major gateway into many parts of the entertainment field, giving idols broader exposure and access to a wider audience."

Lim pointed out that an idol's entertainment talent has become a crucial factor, noting that music alone is no longer enough to stand out in the highly saturated market.

"As shows and content featuring idols began gaining popularity, having a knack for entertainment has become an essential skill for idol group members, which is one of the ways lesser-known members could present themselves," Lim explained.

Hwang Kwang-hee, who debuted with ZE:A in 2010, is a second-generation idol known for gaining fame through variety shows. He carved out a niche as a "variety-dol," which scored him more casting opportunities.

Following in Hwang's footsteps, Seungkwan of 13-member group Seventeen also gained attention for his humorous persona on variety shows, similarly establishing himself as an "entertainment idol." This identity helped him stand out both on the screen and with fans, expanding his popularity beyond music. In 2023, he appeared on Netflix's "The Devil's Plan," where contestants competed in games to win a cash prize.

Another notable case is Nmixx's Haewon, who showcased her sharp humor, playful reactions and quick ad-libs while hosting YouTube variety show "Workdol" from April 2024 to February this year. In the web entertainment program, cast members try out different part-time jobs and share their experiences.

For her work on "Workdol," Haewon was nominated for both best female variety performer and the popularity award at this year's Baeksang Arts Awards. She was the only K-pop idol among the nominees for in the best female variety category, making her nomination especially noteworthy.

"Behind the Spotlight" takes readers behind the glamour and dazzle of K-pop, focusing on what happens beyond the spotlight and exploring untold inside stories that shape the world of K-pop. — Ed.