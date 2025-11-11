Crossover of K-pop and luxury fashion underscores the music industry's rising influence, with brands tapping into its fan base

In today's fashion world, singers are no longer settling for a front-row seat as models strut down the catwalks — they have made their way onto the runway.

When Blackpink's Lisa became the first K-pop act to perform at a Victoria's Secret Fashion Show last year, the event's return after a six-year hiatus, many were taken aback by the unexpected crossover.

The rarity of a K-pop star taking center stage at a global fashion show made her performance a striking symbol of how far K-pop's influence has expanded beyond the music industry.

A year later, Nayeon, Momo, Jihyo and Tzuyu of Twice also graced the US lingerie and beauty brand's runway in October, joining a star-studded lineup featuring Missy Elliott, Madison Beer and Karol G.

"When we first heard the news that we'd be performing at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, it honestly felt like a dream come true," Tzuyu said on the pink carpet before the event.

A JYP Entertainment official told The Korea Herald that Twice's appearance at the fashion show was coordinated through their US agency, but declined to comment on why the multinational girl group was selected for the event and why only four of the nine bandmates had performed.

Twice's growing influence in the Western music market may explain their selection, as the group continues to score international success.

Most recently, Twice's special album celebrating their 10th debut anniversary entered the Billboard 200 at No. 11, making it the first K-pop girl group to have 10 entries on the chart. The group also sold out multiple US tours and stadiums, including a record-setting performance at SoFi Stadium and MetLife Stadium in 2024.

Luxury brands, eager to tap into the genre's massive international influence, enlist popular idols to expand their global reach and generate buzz.

In turn, idols strengthen their fashion-forward image through these collaborations and gain exposure not only to international fans but also to audiences beyond the music scene.

Beyond performing at fashion shows, K-pop idols have also walked the runways alongside top models.

S. Coups of Seventeen, who is the global brand ambassador for the luxury fashion house Boss, also made waves in the fashion scene during Milan Fashion Week in September.

The rapper surprised the world by closing designer Marco Falcioni's show — a position often reserved for the most impactful or prominent models. He took the stage wearing the collection's final look: a long brown leather trench coat paired with a sheer blouse, black crepe pants cinched with a statement belt and black shoes. He walked alongside models like Ashley Graham and Paloma Elsesser in front of a star-studded audience that included David Beckham and Chloe Bailey.

Fans around the world expressed excitement. On X, related hashtags began trending, as fans shared clips from the livestream of the show and posted messages celebrating his performance.

Since becoming a Louis Vuitton brand ambassador in 2023, Felix of Stray Kids has quickly become the French luxury powerhouse's favorite. He modeled in the brand's fall-winter 2024 and 2025 shows.

In a video for Vogue in May 2024, Felix revealed that walking the runway was one of his dreams, saying he was "very shocked and surprised" and that it was one of the "happiest and most memorable moments" of his life.

"Luxury fashion brands are increasingly teaming up with K-pop idols for their massive and dedicated global fanbases that could generate strong social media presence and their trendsetting influence, which helps in driving sales and expanding their reach worldwide," an official at an entertainment agency said, requesting anonymity.

"Behind the Spotlight" takes you behind the glamour and dazzle of K-pop, shedding light on what happens beyond the spotlight and exploring untold inside stories that shape the world of K-pop. -- Ed.