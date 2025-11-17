Hyundai Glovis announced Monday that it successfully transported 20 K2 tanks from Hyundai Rotem and 21 K9 self-propelled howitzers from Hanwha Aerospace to the port of Gdansk, Poland, on Thursday.

The shipment strengthens the company’s push into the defense and breakbulk logistics business, following its earlier delivery of K9 howitzers to Estonia — a move that showcased its capabilities in handling sensitive military cargo.

Industry sources note that defense equipment is closely tied to national security and requires exceptional safety and punctuality. Any damage during transport can take considerable time to repair due to complex component production, while delays can undermine national trust and international credibility.

Hyundai Glovis has been expanding its domestic defense logistics operations since late 2024. The company has transported K2 tanks and K9 howitzers to Europe since the first half of this year, completing an end-to-end transport system. Its subsidiary Adampol manages inland logistics, enabling Glovis to oversee the full logistics chain from initial departure to final delivery.

The company has also demonstrated its global competitiveness by transporting defense equipment to major exhibitions in the UAE, Poland, Australia and the US.

Hyundai Glovis is further strengthening its presence in the large-scale breakbulk cargo market, which includes oversized or heavy items that cannot be containerized, such as trains and aircraft.

The company plans to expand its car carrier fleet to 128 vessels by 2030. “With a multilayered enclosed structure, our RORO (roll-on, roll-off) vessels, which allow vehicles to be loaded and unloaded under their own power, are well-suited for future breakbulk cargoes thanks to their large internal capacity,” a company official said.

“We will continue to target the special-cargo market based on our proven global transport expertise,” the official added. “At the same time, we will support the overseas expansion of national strategic industries and contribute to stabilizing global supply chains.”