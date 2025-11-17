South Korea’s oldest and largest traditional market, Namdaemun Market, is set for its biggest makeover in decades, as Seoul pushes to revive the 600-year-old commercial hub with modern public space design and improved pedestrian access.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government on Monday rolled out its “Global Heritage Market Project,” a multistage plan to turn the sprawling wholesale-to-retail market into a cultural and commercial destination that blends its centuries-old identity with contemporary infrastructure.

“The city government aims to transform Namdaemun Market into a destination that offers not just shopping, but also leisure, scenery and rest for its visitors,” said Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon at Monday’s unveiling ceremony near the market.

Home to roughly 20,000 vendors, the market has seen its competitiveness weaken in recent years due to aging facilities and fast-shifting retail trends. The city said the overhaul aims to restore vibrancy and boost tourism by upgrading both the market’s physical environment and visitor experience.

At the center of the plan is the new 135-meter Design Arcade, a renovated central street arcade inspired by traditional hanok rooftops. Its membrane-roof structure is designed to maximize natural light, ventilation and noise control, while meeting safety standards for fire and typhoon resistance. The arcade opened to the public Thursday.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said it will also improve the market’s aging facilities by first replacing faded and hard-to-read signs by the end of November.

Other than the new arcade, the city also unveiled additional reconstruction projects aimed at improving pedestrian access and linking the market with nearby cultural landmarks, such as Sungnyemun and Namsan.

“Sungnyemun Viewing Road,” a two-story, pedestrian-friendly path with widened sidewalks, is to be installed near the market, offering unobstructed views of nearby Sungnyemun.

Additionally, a pedestrian-only walkway that links Namdaemun Market and Namsan, as well as surrounding attractions such as Namsan Baekbeom Square and Seoul City Wall Trail, will also be introduced.

To accommodate those with limited mobility, the city government added that the newly installed walkways will feature elevators, ramps and resting areas.