Continued leadership highlights Ramco's ability to address emerging payroll needs through its AI-powered Payce platform and comprehensive managed services

CHENNAI, India, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global payroll solutions provider Ramco Systems announced that it has been positioned as a 'Leader' in Everest Group's Multi-Country Payroll (MCP) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 for APAC. Download Report.

This year, Everest Group assessed 28 MCP service providers in terms of their market impact, vision & capability. Ramco was recognized as a Leader for the fourth consecutive year due to its strong strategic focus in the Asia-Pacific region for the last two decades, a vast experience working on payroll transformation projects in the region, robust partner network, advanced technology capabilities, and services capabilities, including local language support.

According to Everest Group, as businesses continue to expand across borders, effectively managing payroll for a globally dispersed workforce has become increasingly complex. Multi-country payroll solution providers are helping enterprises ensure payroll accuracy, compliance, efficiency, and enhanced employee experiences. Ramco is proud to be one of the leaders providing these benefits to its customers in the APAC region.

Priyanka Mitra, Vice President, Everest Group, said, "Ramco's recognition as a Leader in the Everest Group APAC MCP PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 reflects its strong regional presence, technology-driven innovation, and flexible delivery model. Its deep understanding of local payroll regulations and on-the-ground delivery capabilities across key APAC markets, along with continued innovation through its Payce platform, are key differentiators. With a robust partnership ecosystem and growing integration capabilities, Ramco is well-positioned to help enterprises achieve consistency, accuracy, and agility in their payroll operations."

Rohit Mathur, Executive VP & SBU Head – Global Payroll & HR, Ramco Systems, said, "Being named a Leader for the fourth consecutive year reflects our commitment to transforming payroll across the Asia Pacific region. Built organically to support every country in the region, our unified payroll platform, combined with technology led managed services, offers a compelling solution for complex, multi-country needs. Innovation remains central to our strategy, with Ramco Payce delivering AI-powered compliance tracking & operations, intuitive real-time analytics, and simplified implementations. This recognition not only validates our product vision but also reinforces our leadership in shaping the future of payroll technology. While we celebrate this milestone, our focus remains firmly on driving what comes next."

Trusted by 500+ customers worldwide, and powered by continuous tech innovations, Ramco Payce has been at the forefront of delivering global payroll transformation. With a global payroll coverage across 150+ countries, the solution offers seamless integration with leading HCM providers offering an end-to-end digital payroll solution that can be deployed on-cloud or leveraged as a managed service. With new features around self-service reporting, actionable payroll workspace, serverless payroll, and a quick implementation toolkit, Ramco Payce aims to deliver faster and smoother implementations. By leveraging robotic process automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, Ramco continues to offer a touchless payroll experience.

Download the Ramco-focused assessment of Everest Group's APAC Multi-country Payroll (MCP) Solutions PEAK Matrix® 2025 HERE.

About Everest Group:

Everest Group is a leading global research firm helping business leaders make confident decisions. Everest Group's PEAK Matrix® assessments provide the analysis and insights enterprises need to make critical selection decisions about global services providers, locations, and products and solutions within various market segments. Likewise, providers of these services, products, and solutions, look to the PEAK Matrix® to gauge and calibrate their offerings against others in the industry or market. Find further details and in-depth content at www.everestgrp.com.

About Ramco Systems:

Ramco Systems is a world-class enterprise software product/ platform provider disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software, successfully driving innovation for over 25 years. Over the years, Ramco has maintained a consistent track record of serving 800+ customers globally with 2 million+ users, and delivering tangible business value in Global Payroll, Aviation Aerospace & Defense, and ERP. Ramco's key differentiator is its innovative approach to develop products through its revolutionary enterprise application assembly and delivery platform. On the innovation front Ramco is leveraging cutting edge technologies around Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, RPA and Blockchain, amongst the others, to help organisations embrace digital transformation.

