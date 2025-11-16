A 63-year-old has been found guilty of assault, trespassing and intimidation against a boy living next door, according to local court officials Sunday.

The Chuncheon District Court in Gangwon Province sentenced the defendant to six months in prison, suspended for one year. He has been held responsible for violence, intimidation and forced entry into the 14-year-old victim's home in April.

The attack occurred after the victim requested the defendant to keep quiet on April 8, to which the defendant denied making any noise. When the boy said he would report the case to the police, the defendant grabbed his left arm with both hands and nudged the victim’s chest with his fist.

The defendant forcibly entered the victim's home twice, once on April 8 and again on April 10, after the teen called the police. He intimidated the victim and said, "I want to beat you up and kill you with a weapon," according to his arraignment.

The defendant denied forced entry or physical contact, saying he merely looked at the victim, but the court rejected the claim. It did, however, hand the victim a relatively lenient punishment after both sides settled, and considering the defendant did not appear to have intended to commit a crime.