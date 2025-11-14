Singer and actor Yim Siwan will bring out his first solo album on Dec. 5, announced agency SMArt on Friday.

He joined forces with Kang Ta, who heads the SM Entertainment affiliate as producer, on the EP “The Reason,” which will be the first production from the new label.

The mini album will consist of five tracks reflecting his musical taste and sensibilities.

Yim debuted as a member of Ze:A in 2010, a team of nine that disbanded in 2017. He ventured into acting in 2021 in the historical drama “The Moon Embracing the Sun,” and has built up his acting career in a series of dramas and films, including 2014 hit TV show “Misaeng.”

Earlier this month, he signed with The Black Label and said that he will have a fan meetup tour early next year.