Illit surpassed 700 million streams on Spotify with its debut song “Magnetic,” said agency Belift Lab, citing the platform’s tally.

The single hit the milestone in the shortest time for a debut song from a K-pop singer, adding to the quintet’s list of achievements.

“Magnetic” is the main track from its first EP, “Super Real Me,” which was released last year. The breakout hit reached both Billboard’s Hot 100 and the UK Official Singles Top 100, making K-pop history, at No. 91 and at No. 80, respectively.

The group is poised to make a comeback on Nov. 24 with its first single, “Not Cute Anymore.” The five members gave fans a taste of the choreography for the upcoming endeavor last week at their two-day encore gig in Seoul.