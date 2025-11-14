The MLS Players Association revealed that Son Heung-min earns $11.15 million per year with Los Angeles FC, making him the second-highest-paid player in Major League Soccer, behind Lionel Messi of Inter Miami, who earns $20.45 million.

MLS 선수협회(MLSPA)가 공개한 자료에 따르면, 로스앤젤레스 FC에서 뛰고 있는 손흥민은 연봉 1,115만 달러를 받으며 메이저리그사커(MLS) 전체에서 리오넬 메시(인터 마이애미·2,045만 달러)에 이어 두 번째로 많은 연봉을 받는 선수로 집계됐다.

Son’s salary, the highest among 2025 summer transfers, reflects his record $26.5 million move from Tottenham Hotspur. Since joining, he has scored 9 goals and provided 3 assists, helping LAFC reach the MLS Cup Playoffs. The Athletic noted that Son’s pay could rise further if he becomes a Designated Player exempt from the salary cap in 2026.

손흥민의 연봉은 2025년 여름 이적 시장에서 이뤄진 이적생들 가운데 최고 수준으로, 토트넘 홋스퍼에서 LAFC로 이적하며 기록한 2,650만 달러의 이적료를 반영한 것으로 해석된다. 손흥민은 합류 이후 9골 3도움을 기록하며 LAFC의 MLS컵 플레이오프 진출을 이끌었고, 미국 매체 ‘디 애슬레틱’은 손흥민이 2026년 샐러리캡 적용을 받지 않는 지정선수(Designated Player)로 전환될 경우 연봉이 더 오를 수 있다고 전망했다.

Inter Miami dominates salary spending with three top earners — Messi, Sergio Busquets ($8.77 million) and Jordi Alba ($6 million) — and a $48.97 million team payroll, followed by LAFC at $30.1 million. In contrast, Philadelphia Union and CF Montreal have the league’s lowest payrolls, underscoring the wide financial gap among MLS clubs.

인터 마이애미는 메시를 비롯해 세르히오 부스케츠(877만 달러), 조르디 알바(600만 달러) 등 고연봉 3인방을 보유하며 팀 총연봉이 4,897만 달러로 리그 최고 수준을 기록했고, LAFC가 3,010만 달러로 그 뒤를 이었다. 반면 필라델피아 유니언과 CF 몬트리올은 리그 최저 수준의 팀 연봉을 기록해, MLS 구단들 사이의 큰 재정 격차가 여실히 드러났다.