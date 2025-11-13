HONG KONG — For the first time since confirming he had fathered a child out of wedlock with model Moon Ga-bi, actor Jung Woo-sung appeared before the press to take questions, but the veteran actor was reserved throughout the appearance.

Jung attended the Disney+ Originals Preview event held Thursday in Hong Kong, promoting his upcoming series, "Made in Korea." The showcase, which unveiled Disney+’s 2026 APAC and global content lineup, drew some 400 reporters from across the region.

Known for his leading roles in some of Korea’s biggest box office hits — including “The King” and “12.12: The Day” — the 52-year-old actor took part in a brief Q&A session but remained composed and quiet. Notably, no Korean journalists were selected to ask questions.

The actor shared that he initially hesitated to take on his role in "Made in Korea," which is set against the turbulent backdrop of 1970s Korea. The series follows Ki-tae (Hyun Bin), a man living a dangerous double life, and prosecutor Geon-young (Jung), who begins to close in on him. Set to premiere Dec. 24, the series is one of Disney+’s major tentpole dramas for the year.

“When the director first approached me, I thought Geon-young wasn’t the right fit for me,” Jung said. “I imagined someone with more bravado might suit the character better.”

He continued, “But as I read the script, I realized there were spaces within Geon-young that I could fill in myself. That gave me the confidence to take on the role.”

Jung described "Made in Korea" as a project that intertwines modern Korean history with deeply human stories of greed, power and survival.

“Within a fictional narrative rooted in historical fact, this series explores — in the most extreme way — how far people will go and how much they’ll surrender to their desires just to survive,” he said.

The star made headlines last November after publicly acknowledging he had fathered a child with Moon. The confirmation came two days after the model announced the birth of her son on social media. Jung stated at the time that he intends to “fulfill his responsibilities” as a father.