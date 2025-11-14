The MLS Players Association revealed that Son Heung-min earns $11.15 million per year with Los Angeles FC, making him the second-highest-paid player in Major League Soccer, behind Lionel Messi of Inter Miami, who earns $20.45 million.

Son’s salary, the highest among 2025 summer transfers, reflects his record $26.5 million move from Tottenham Hotspur. Since joining, he has scored 9 goals and provided 3 assists, helping LAFC reach the MLS Cup Playoffs. The Athletic noted that Son’s pay could rise further if he becomes a Designated Player exempt from the salary cap in 2026.

Inter Miami dominates salary spending with three top earners — Messi, Sergio Busquets ($8.77 million) and Jordi Alba ($6 million) — and a $48.97 million team payroll, followed by LAFC at $30.1 million. In contrast, Philadelphia Union and CF Montreal have the league’s lowest payrolls, underscoring the wide financial gap among MLS clubs.