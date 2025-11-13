The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Seoul, in cooperation with the Herald Media Group, will host German Innovation Days 2025, a monthlong series of events from Monday to Dec. 16 aimed at promoting Germany’s innovative capabilities and deepening bilateral cooperation with Korea.

The initiative will bring together German and Korean experts from diverse sectors — including science, technology, business, academia and culture — to foster dialogue on pressing global challenges and emerging opportunities, particularly in the fields of artificial intelligence, hydrogen technology, design innovation and sustainable development.

“Through this platform, we aim to highlight Germany’s commitment to inclusive innovation and global collaboration,” said an official at the German Embassy. “We also hope to further strengthen the close partnership between Germany and Korea.”

The program will officially launch on Monday with two invitation-only events in Seoul. “Fair AI Today & Tomorrow,” co-hosted with the European Chamber of Commerce in Korea, will explore the ethical governance of artificial intelligence. Later that evening, a fireside discussion on “AI and the Future of Society” will take place at the German Ambassador’s residence, featuring thought leaders from both countries.

On Tuesday, the public is invited to a panel discussion titled “Towards Gender-Inclusive AI: Policy, Practice and Collaboration” at the Museum for Democratization Movements in Yongsan, Seoul, addressing diversity and inclusion in technological design.

Design innovation takes the spotlight on Wednesday, with a lecture on "User-Centered and Participative Design" at Seoul National University. The same evening, an exclusive networking reception will mark the official kickoff of German Innovation Days in Itaewon, Seoul.

The spotlight then shifts to industrial innovation with the "AHK Innovation Awards" on Nov. 20, hosted by the Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, honoring the top three companies that present their innovations live on stage.

On Nov. 21, Armin Wedel, head of functional materials and devices and division director for functional polymer systems at Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Polymer Research in Potsdam, Germany, will deliver a public lecture on Science Circle: Future Materials and Technologies for Displays at the Goethe-Institut Seoul.

A two-day workshop titled “Shaping AI: Ethics, Power and Responsibility” will follow from Nov. 28-29. This Korean-language event, held at the Goethe-Institut Seoul, will feature expert-led discussions and group dialogues.

The month of December opens with the 6th German-Korean Hydrogen Conference on Dec. 3 at Kintex, in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, bringing together industry leaders and researchers to explore collaborative approaches to green energy and hydrogen technologies.

On Dec. 10, the event spotlight will turn to entrepreneurship. In the afternoon, the Start2Connect: Korea x Germany: Bridging Borders for Global Growth Startup Branch will explore cross-border growth strategies at COEX in Seoul. Later that evening, the German-Korean Startup Night — open to the public — will serve as the grand finale at the same venue.

German Innovation Days will conclude on Dec. 16 with “Democratizing AI through Culture,” a creative presentation and interactive workshop led by artist Choi Seo-young and German designer Miro Leon Bucher at the Goethe-Institut Seoul.