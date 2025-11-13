CU, South Korea’s largest convenience store chain run by BGF Retail, has opened its first US store in Honolulu, Hawaii, aiming to serve as a K-culture platform abroad, the company said Thursday. It is the first Korean convenience store brand to enter the American market.

The launch follows a master franchise agreement signed in May with CU Hawaii LLC, a newly formed entity established by local firm WKF.

Under the agreement, BGF Retail grants its local partner the authority to use the CU brand, establish stores and manage operations in exchange for royalties. The company said that over the past five months, BGF Retail has transferred logistics, retail infrastructure and supply chain expertise to its Hawaii partner.

Located in the heart of the city’s business district, the new store centers on a K-food theme, featuring authentic Korean products alongside locally tailored items. To enrich the K-culture experience, the store offers a ramyeon station, K-beauty zone and photo booths, as well as smart retail features like self-checkout.

“Built on 30 years of expertise, we’re bringing Korea’s taste, sensibilities and innovative convenience store experience to Hawaii,” said Hong Jung-kuk, vice chairman of BGF Retail. “This US expansion will demonstrate CU’s global influence and help establish it as a key K-culture platform worldwide.”

BGF plans to open 50 CU stores across Hawaii over the next three years, with store formats tailored to each neighborhood. Hawaii marks CU’s fourth overseas market, following Mongolia, Malaysia and Kazakhstan.