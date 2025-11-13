Nongshim’s instant noodle product Shin Ramyun recorded the highest consumer interest online in the third quarter of 2025, according to market research firm Data&Research, with 145,494 online mentions across news sites, communities and blogs.

Analysts attributed the surge in interest to the Netflix animated hit “KPop Demon Hunters,” released in June. Nongshim released a line of products featuring characters from the film. Packaging for Shin Ramyun and the company’s Shrimp Crackers snack showcased characters including Rumi, Zoey, Saja Boys and Derpy the Tiger.

The second-most mentioned ramyeon product was Chapagetti - also produced by Nongshim - followed by Samyang Food’s Buldak Original, which also ranked highly due to its popularity overseas.