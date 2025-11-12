A vibrant new symbol of enduring friendship between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and South Korea was unveiled Tuesday with the completion ceremony for 10 symbolic ASEAN benches along a picturesque coastal path on Jeju Island.

The addition of 10 ASEAN Benches on the ASEAN-Korea Olle, also known as Jeju Olle Trail Route 8, marks an initiative to bolster cultural and tourism exchange, the ASEAN-Korea Centre (AKC) announced at a completion ceremony at Parnas Hotel Jeju.

The project was spearheaded by the AKC in collaboration with the Jeju Special Self-Governing Province and the Jeju Olle Foundation.

Each of the 10 new installations represents one of the ASEAN Member States, transforming the famed trekking route into a unique "path of international goodwill." The benches are designed as spaces for visitors to relax and enjoy Jeju's scenic views while simultaneously learning about the distinct culture and identity of each ASEAN nation.

By reflecting the region's symbols and cultures amid the natural scenery, the AKC stated that the initiative aims to encourage increased tourism from ASEAN countries to Jeju.

The event, which was a highlight of the ongoing ASEAN-Korea Week 2025, drew approximately 100 participants. Dignitaries present included AKC Secretary-General Kim Jae-shin, Jeju Vice Gov. Kim Ae-sook, Singapore Ambassador and ASEAN Committee in Seoul Chair Wong Kai Jiun, and Philippine Ambassador Bernadette Therese Fernandez. The delegation later toured the benches dedicated to each member country.

The completion of the ASEAN benches adds unique cultural landmarks to Jeju’s famous trail. The AKC said that the project is expected to further solidify the already strong ties and enduring friendship between ASEAN and Korea, while serving as a dedicated platform to foster people-to-people exchange. The Jeju Olle Trail Route 8 was dubbed the ASEAN-Korea Olle last year to commemorate the 35th Anniversary of ASEAN-Korea Dialogue Relations.

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)