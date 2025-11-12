한국어의 “잘 부탁드립니다”는 상대에게 예의를 갖추며 협조나 도움을 요청하는 표현이지만, 영어에는 이에 딱 맞는 한 문장이 없습니다.

이 표현은 상황, 관계, 그리고 말하는 사람의 태도에 따라 영어로 다르게 옮겨야 합니다.

이처럼 하나의 표현이 여러 의미와 감정을 담고 있고, 영어에서는 그 뉘앙스를 단일 문장으로 완전히 옮기기 어렵기 때문에, “잘 부탁드립니다”는 영어로 번역하기에 다소 까다로운 표현이라고 할 수 있습니다.

"I look forward to working with you."

In Korea, we say this to everyone — from new work colleagues to the person buying our house, or even just fixing the plumbing. In English, though, you’ll need a different phrase for each situation. To a colleague: “I look forward to working with you.” To a homebuyer: “Let’s hope it all goes smoothly.” To a plumber, a simple thanks: “I appreciate your help with this.” It’s really case by case.

한국에서는 새로 만난 직장 동료부터 집을 사는 사람, 심지어 배관을 고쳐주는 기사님에게까지 거의 모든 상황에서 **“잘 부탁드립니다”**라고 말하죠.

하지만 영어에서는 상황마다 알맞은 표현을 따로 써야 합니다.

예를 들어, 동료에게는 “I look forward to working with you.”(앞으로 잘 부탁드려요 / 함께 일하게 돼서 기대돼요), 집을 사는 사람에게는 “Let’s hope it all goes smoothly.”(일이 순조롭게 잘 진행되길 바라요), 배관공에게는 “I appreciate your help with this.”(도와주셔서 감사해요) 라고 각각 다르게 표현합니다. 즉, 영어에서는 상황에 따라 표현을 구분해서 써야 한다는 점이 포인트입니다.

"Please take good care of them."

Sometimes this phrase is used about another person, for example a new colleague member being introduced to the office or a new member being introduced to the team. In cases like this it's usually fairly straightforward: "Please look after them" or "Please take good care of them."

가끔은 이 표현을 다른 사람을 소개할 때 쓰기도 합니다.

예를 들어, 새로운 동료가 회사에 들어왔거나 팀에 새 멤버가 합류했을 때 말이죠. 이런 경우에는 보통 비교적 간단하게 표현할 수 있습니다.

“Please look after them.”(잘 부탁드립니다 / 잘 챙겨주세요) 또는

“Please take good care of them.”(잘 돌봐주세요 / 잘 부탁드려요) 라고 하면 자연스럽습니다.

"Thank you."

If you’re unsure of which phrase best suits the context of your situation, a simple “thanks” or “thank you” can go a long way. “Thanks so much for taking care of this for me,” or “Thanks for joining us today,” work well in conversation, while “Thank you in advance,” is often used in work emails when asking someone for something.

상황에 어떤 표현이 가장 어울릴지 잘 모르겠을 때는, 그냥 “thanks”나 “thank you” 같은 간단한 인사만 해도 충분합니다.

예를 들어, 대화 중에는 “Thanks so much for taking care of this for me.”(이 일 처리해줘서 정말 고마워요) “Thanks for joining us today.”(오늘 함께해줘서 고마워요) 같은 표현이 자연스럽고, 직장에서 이메일로 부탁을 할 때는 “Thank you in advance.”(미리 감사드립니다) 라고 쓰면 좋습니다.

Ed - What's the Word?는 한국어 표현을 영어로 자연스럽게 바꾸기 어려울 때, 코리아헤럴드의 원어민 카피에디터들이 상황에 딱 맞는 자연스러운 영어 표현으로 알려주는 콘텐츠입니다.