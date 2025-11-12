Hana Financial Group said Wednesday it will invest 4 trillion won ($2.72 billion) over the next four years to foster an advanced industrial ecosystem, as part of its push to expand “productive finance,” a policy-driven initiative to channel capital into sectors that create real economic and technological value.

During a management workshop attended by Chair Ham Young-joo and other executives, the group highlighted the early launch of the “Hana All Growth K-Future Strategic Industry Venture Fund” as a key step toward supporting productive finance.

Six Hana affiliates — including the bank, securities, card, capital, alternative asset management, and venture arms — will be involved in the fund, which will be operated by Hana Ventures.

Starting in 2026, the group plans to create a 400 billion won master fund by investing 100 billion won annually, while forming 1 trillion won feeder funds each year to reach a total investment exceeding 4 trillion won.

The fund will focus on so-called “ABCDEF” industries — artificial intelligence, bio, content, defense, energy and factory — by matching with other venture funds selected by policy-making institutions.

“As an active participant in productive finance, we will fulfill its fundamental role as a financial institution by supporting Korea’s sustainable economic growth and fostering future growth engines,” Chair Ham said.

“We expect this fund to refresh the venture investment market and serve as a catalyst for sustainable growth.”

The latest initiative follows the group’s “Hana All Growth Project,” announced last month, which pledges a total of 100 trillion won in financing by 2030.

According to the group, 84 trillion won will be directed toward productive finance to nurture national strategic industries and innovation-led ventures, while 16 trillion won will support inclusive finance to enhance financial accessibility and social stability.

Ham added that the launch of the new venture fund marks “a significant milestone as the first tangible step in realizing the goals of the Hana All Growth Project.”