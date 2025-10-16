South Korean banking giant Hana Financial Group said Thursday it will invest 100 trillion won ($70.5 billion) by 2030 to boost the nation’s economic growth and stabilize people’s livelihoods.

To implement the initiative, the group has launched the Economic Growth Strategy Task Force, involving all affiliates — including those for banking, securities, card, capital, insurance, assets and ventures.

The task force will establish a groupwide road map focusing on six key areas: corporate support amid tariff impacts, productive finance, inclusive finance, financial consumer protection, digital finance leadership and asset management innovation.

Under the initiative, Hana will carry out the Hana All Growth Project, offering 84 trillion won in productive finance and 16 trillion won in inclusive finance.

For productive finance, 10 trillion won will come from the National Growth Fund, with an additional 10 trillion won from Hana’s own investment programs. This includes 2 trillion won in venture capital, 6 trillion won for private funds formation, 1.7 trillion won for advanced industries and 300 billion won for balanced regional development.

The group also plans to provide 50 trillion won in loans for strategic sectors such as artificial intelligence and biotechnology, as well as 14 trillion won in financial support to strengthen export and import supply chains for small and medium-sized enterprises.

For inclusive finance, the group will allocate 12 trillion won to small business owners and the self-employed, and 4 trillion won to financially vulnerable groups, including young people and low-income earners. The group also plans to launch new financial products designed for young adults and families with multiple children.

“Through this initiative, we will transform the group’s existing methods of generating easy profits, allowing funds to flow into productive sectors,” Hana Chair Ham Young-joo said. “We will also advance inclusive finance for all stakeholders in need.”