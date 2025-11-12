A man and a woman were caught on camera defecating on the stone walls of Gyeongbokgung in central Seoul, local broadcaster JTBC reported Tuesday.

Footage showed the man crouching in the bushes while holding toilet paper on Monday, with a woman next to him pulling down her white pants to relieve herself. After a few moments, the woman stood up and walked away, leaving visible stains on her clothing. Shortly after, the man emerged from the bushes.

According to the TV program, the incident occurred along the stone walls of Gyeongbokgung, the main royal palace of the Joseon era (1392–1910), designated Historic Site No. 117 by the Cultural Heritage Administration.

According to the individual who filmed the scene, the pair appeared to be part of an overseas tour group who were nearby at the time.

“At the time, many Chinese group tours were visiting Gyeongbokgung,” the informant told JTBC. “They seemed to be among them.”

Police nearby reportedly intervened to stop the act, but did not detain or book the individuals. Under local law, defecating at a cultural heritage site can be subject to a misdemeanor charge.

The incident has fueled online criticism, echoing similar cases in Jeju Island in which overseas tourists were seen allowing children to defecate on streets and near natural monuments.