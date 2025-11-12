BANGKOK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Cloud today announced that it has been ranked second by revenue in Thailand's Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) market, according to the latest report from Gartner, which we believe solidified its position as one of the fastest-growing international cloud providers in the country. To us, this recognition coincides with a global brand refresh, introducing a new logo and the slogan "The AI Pioneer in Industries," underscoring its commitment to empowering various sectors with AI technology.

Deepened Localization Strategy Drives Market Leadership

Adhering to its "In Local, For Local" strategy in Thailand, Huawei Cloud has strengthened its local infrastructure and service capabilities. It now operates 3 Availability Zones in Thailand, delivering high-reliability cloud services with latency as low as 12ms. Supported by a local team and ecosystem, Huawei Cloud serves over 1,000 Thai customers.

Huawei Cloud empowers Thai enterprises through its three core advantages: Security & Reliability, AI-Driven Evolution, and Localized Services. it offers more than 110 cloud services and solutions, encompassing infrastructure, AI technologies, and industry-specific large models. To date, it has supported digital transformation for over 40 government agencies in Thailand, including chatbot enhancements, AI knowledge base development, and training of local large language models. Its comprehensive solutions lower the barrier to cloud adoption and ensure compatibility with diverse IT environments. Furthermore, Huawei Cloud has cultivated a robust AI ecosystem, having trained more than 20,000 local developers.

Brand Evolution to "The AI Pioneer in Industries" Focuses on AI Innovation

The new brand positioning, "The AI Pioneer in Industries," signifies a strategic focus on industry-specific AI. In Thailand, Huawei Cloud is leveraging its strengths in three key areas to accelerate intelligent transformation:

Executive Quote: Sustained Investment for Thailand's Digital Future

Sunny Shang, President of Huawei Cloud APAC commented, "We are honored by Huawei Cloud's progress in the Thai IaaS market. Our new slogan represents our pledge to bring cutting-edge AI capabilities to Thailand's industries, helping them seize digital and intelligent opportunities. We will continue investing in local infrastructure, talent development, and ecosystem partnerships to build a thriving digital economy together."

About Huawei Cloud

Huawei Cloud, a leading global cloud service provider, offers reliable, secure, and innovative cloud services to empower digital transformation for enterprises worldwide.