Katseye continues to climb Billboard’s Hot 100, ranking No. 33 on the chart dated Nov. 15 with “Gabriela.”

The B-side track from the group's second EP, “Beautiful Chaos,” claimed the highest spot for the group so far, rising four rungs from the previous week. The single debuted on the main songs chart at No. 94 in July and gained momentum from its performance at Lollapalooza Chicago in August. The EP extended its stay on the Billboard 200 to a 19th straight week, sitting at No. 43 after peaking at No. 4.

“Gabriela” also earned the six-member act a nomination for the 2026 Grammy Awards in the best pop duo/group performance category. Katseye is also shortlisted for best new artist.

The group will embark on its first tour this week, stopping in 13 North American cities for 16 shows.