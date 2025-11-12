TOKYO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LRQA hosted a high-impact seminar in Tokyo featuring Matt Gantley, CEO of the United Kingdom Accreditation Service (UKAS), to examine the evolving role of certification bodies amid growing global complexity.

The event welcomed around 80 professionals from quality, sustainability, and ESG domains. Speakers shared insights on international certification trends, upcoming ISO standard revisions, and actionable strategies to navigate emerging sustainability regulations.

Opening the session, Yasushi Horikawa, LRQA's Japan General Manager, introduced the organization's refreshed brand positioning and emphasized the critical role of certification bodies in helping businesses adapt to rapid change.

In his keynote, Matt Gantley clarified the distinction between accreditation and certification, highlighting UKAS's role in safeguarding the integrity of global systems. He underscored that certification is foundational to international trade and a strategic lever for organizations aiming to enhance competitiveness. Gantley encouraged businesses to view certification bodies not just as compliance enablers, but as trusted partners in sustainable growth.

The seminar's second session featured Satoshi Takeda, Service Delivery Manager, LRQA, who provided an update on the forthcoming revisions to ISO 9001 and ISO 14001, expected in 2026. He outlined key changes and offered guidance on how organizations can prepare for a smooth transition.

Kazuyori Yukinaka, Lead Verifier for LRQA, concluded the event with a comprehensive overview of Japan's inaugural sustainability disclosure standards from the Sustainability Standards Board of Japan (SSBJ). He also addressed global developments such as the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and Japan's GX League emissions trading scheme, offering practical advice on building resilient systems and ensuring ESG data integrity.

This seminar reaffirmed LRQA's commitment to empowering organizations to transform risk into opportunity and drive sustainable progress through trusted assurance and risk management solutions.

About LRQA

From certification and cybersecurity to safety, sustainability and supply chain resilience, LRQA works with clients to identify risks across their business. We design smart, scalable solutions, built around your business – tailored to help you prepare, prevent and protect against risk. Our innovative risk management portfolio helps shape a stronger and more secure future for your business. With decades of sector-specific expertise, data-driven insight and on-the-ground teams across assurance, certification, inspection, advisory and training, we support over 61,000 clients in more than 150 countries.

For more information, visit https://www.lrqa.com/

Media Contact

Hasan Surve

Regional Marketing Manager - APAC, LRQA

hasan.surve@lrqa.com

https://www.lrqa.com

Photo: https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2816781/LRQA_Brand_Ceremony.jpg?p=medium600

Logo: https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2793312/LRQA_New_Logo.jpg?p=medium600