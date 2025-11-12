A study by the National Institute of Nakdong River Biological Resources warns that if Korea’s average temperature rises by 4.2 degrees Celsius by 2080, more than two-thirds of endangered freshwater fish species -- 19 out of 28 -- could face extinction.

The projection is based on SSP5, the UN IPCC’s high-emission scenario, one of several Shared Socioeconomic Pathways used to model future climate outcomes. SSP5 assumes rapid fossil fuel consumption and unchecked development, potentially tripling global greenhouse gas emissions by 2080. Under this scenario, researchers predict the extinction of 19 species.

In contrast, under the low-emission scenario of SSP1, 26 of the 28 endangered species could survive, highlighting the critical importance of reducing emissions to safeguard Korea’s aquatic biodiversity.