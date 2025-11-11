Landmark melodrama returns 13 years after its release

The 2012 Korean melodrama "A Werewolf Boy" is getting a Philippine remake, with production now underway through a joint partnership between Viva Films, Studio Viva, and CJ ENM.

Filipino actors Rabin Angeles and Angela Muji will head the film in their first lead roles on the big screen. Angeles will play the feral boy originally played by Song Joong-ki, while Muji will step into Park Bo-young's role as Sun-yi. Veteran actress Lorna Tolentino will round out the cast.

Director Crisanto B. Aquino, known for "Instant Daddy" and "My Future You," is helming the project.

The original film tells the story of a teenage girl who moves to the countryside and befriends a mysterious feral boy living on her family's property. She takes it upon herself to teach him how to behave like a human, but as their bond deepens, his wild instincts keep threatening to break through.

The fantasy romance was an instant hit in Korea, pulling in 7.06 million admissions to become the country's highest-grossing melodrama at the time. The film's fantasy premise set it apart in a market dominated by conventional romances, with Song's largely non-verbal performance catapulting him to stardom.

"A Werewolf Boy" premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival before its Korean theatrical release on Oct. 31, 2012. No release date has been set for the Philippine version.